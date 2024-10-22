The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly signed one of the top prospects out of the state of Queensland as they continue to enhance their junior development teams.

A 17-year-old sensation, the club has signed Nate Thompson who is highly regarded as one of the fastest prospects in rugby league.

The fullback is already a state athlete competing for Queensland in track and field and represented the Australian Schoolboys in rugby union - he is known for competing in the 100-metre race.

In moving from Queensland, Thompson has inked a three-year contract with the Bulldogs, which will see him begin in the lower levels with a view that he will enter the club's NRL roster in the coming seasons, per The Courier Mail.

His arrival comes after he played for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Cyrill Connell Cup in 2024, where they finished in tenth place with two wins from six matches.