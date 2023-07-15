The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have made a new signing bringing in the son of former Bulldogs and Queensland great Jason Smith.

Playing 62 games for the Bulldogs between 1990-1995, Jason Smith debuted for the club as a young 18-year-old and even earnt representative honours for Queensland and Australia whilst at the club.

Now, his son Bud Smith will add to his legacy at the Bulldogs after signing a deal with the club for next season, per The Courier Mail.

Bud Smith's arrival makes him one of the first players to join the Bulldogs through their affiliation side the Western Clydesdales.

“He is an edge forward or lock,” Smith's Western Clydesdales coach Jason Alchin said on the youngster via The Courier Mail.