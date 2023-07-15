The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have made a new signing bringing in the son of former Bulldogs and Queensland great Jason Smith.
Playing 62 games for the Bulldogs between 1990-1995, Jason Smith debuted for the club as a young 18-year-old and even earnt representative honours for Queensland and Australia whilst at the club.
Now, his son Bud Smith will add to his legacy at the Bulldogs after signing a deal with the club for next season, per The Courier Mail.
Bud Smith's arrival makes him one of the first players to join the Bulldogs through their affiliation side the Western Clydesdales.
“He is an edge forward or lock,” Smith's Western Clydesdales coach Jason Alchin said on the youngster via The Courier Mail.
“He is only 18 but playing in the under-21s every week. He has gone straight up to the Colts. He is a great young kid and prospect.
“Bailey Nash is another 18-year-old that's been signed by Canberra. I'm upset we didn't get him. He is a talent.
“Our best young kids are around 15 that will come through the Canterbury pathway. The older ones are already signed by NRL clubs.”
Along with Smith, the club has decided to sign promising youngster Mileno Fineanganofo from the same club in the Hostplus Cup.
“Mileno has signed for Canterbury and is going down there in November,” Alchin added.
“There's about a dozen signed by Canterbury who are still at home. We will see how they develop before they go down there.
“Phil Gould is always on the phone asking what we're doing and how we're doing it. He is a great influence up here and a great help for us.
“We've only been going for 10 months. In about three years we will see how we're going.”