A teenage sensation and young playmaker prodigy Karl Oloapu is set to make his NRL debut this week, pushing Kyle Flanagan out of the Bulldogs first-grade team.

As revealed by The Daily Telegraph, Flanagan is on the verge of being dropped as coach Cameron Ciraldo braces to make a huge decision regarding the club's future.

The decision comes only one week after Ciraldo shifted Flanagan to the No.6 jersey, allowing Matt Burton to start as the team's halfback.

Recently named in the U18s Queensland Emerging Origin squad, Karl Oloapu entered the Bulldogs after they paid $500,000 to the Brisbane Broncos for his signing.

Ciraldo could also call upon Fa'amanu Brown or Josh Reynolds for Flanagan's spot in the team. Recovering earlier than expected from injury, Brown will be available for selection and has previously played in the halves along with the dummy half and lock positions.

The other choice is Josh Reynolds. Reynolds has been used as a utility off the bench in recent times. However, there are doubts about if he can play the entirety of the match.