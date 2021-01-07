The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are set to bolster their fullback stocks with the signing of South Sydney Rabbitohs and Queensland State of Origin fullback Corey Allan.

Channel 7’s Michelle Bishop is reporting that the Bulldogs and Allan have agreed to a three-year deal that will see Allan leave the Rabbitohs effective immediately.

The Bulldogs have been making big moves, with the club already signing Nick Cotric and Kyle Flanagan for this season, with Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr to join the club in 2022.

The Rabbitohs are set to be keen to release Allan from his contract to join the Bulldogs, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that they are keen on signing unwanted Penrith Panthers winger Josh Mansour to bolster their backline.

Mansour played junior football with the Rabbitohs and was named NYC winger of the year in 2010 for the club.