The Canterbury Bulldogs are set to take a giant leap forward in the push to have all players vaccinated.

It’s understood that, while the NRL won’t mandate players being vaccinated, they privately would like all players to be vaccinated.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’Landys has previously spoken of his desire for all players to be vaccinated, even suggesting they were working on a plan to have the opportunity for it to happen before teams left the Queensland bubble.

Most teams pushed vaccinations back until after the season had finished, not wanting to risk side effects while competition was still proceeding.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler is reporting the Bulldogs have now sent all players and staff an email which suggests they must be vaccinated by November 1.

“A carefully worded email has been distributed by the Bulldogs to all of their players, and in it, it says it’s anticipated they will be double vaccinated by the time they come back on November 1,” Weidler said.

“The Bulldogs club want to hear from their players and staff if they feel they can’t meet that obligation, and they want to hear about it now.”

He also confirmed the NRL’s position on non-mandatory vaccinations, and revealed which clubs are currently leading the way.

“The NRL are saying they won’t mandate vaccinations, but obviously they are encouraging them,” Weidler added.

“The Eels and the Sharks are around 80% for one jab, so they are leading the way in the NRL.”

The New South Wales government have recently released documentation suggesting non-vaccinated individuals will be given the same freedoms as vaccinated individuals from December 1, with restrictions for double-vaccinated members of society to begin rolling back from October 11 in New South Wales.