The Canterbury Bulldogs will reportedly have yet more changes, but this time off the field as chairman John Khoury weighs up stepping down prior to Sunday's AGM.

The Bulldogs have been through a tumultuous period in all aspects, particularly when it comes to on-field results, with the club not playing finals for several years.

That was all set to turn around throughout 2023, but Cameron Ciraldo's first year in charge at Belmore proved to be a difficult one, with a host of new signings unable to kick the club up the ladder.

Director of football Phil Gould acknowledged he expected last year to be tough, but the expectations at the Bulldogs on the back of several new signings again ahead of 2024 are enormous.

While the upheaval over the playing roster continues to be under the NRL's microscope, it's off-field where attention is now turning with News Corp reporting Khoury may stand down before Sunday's meeting.

The report suggests he does not have the support of the meeting and would prefer to stand down than stand again and face the chop that way.

It's understood Gould is among the directors who have spoken to Khoury over the future of his position as chairman at the Bulldogs, with Adam Driussi - who is close to Gould and chief executive Aaron Warburton - having the numbers to become the club's new chairman.

Khoury, who has driven plenty off the field for the Bulldogs alongside Warburton in recent years, has been in his role as chairman of the board since 2020 when he took over from Lynne Anderson. Her role had also been short-lived, with Ray Dib the chairman prior to that.