The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly extended the tenure of prop Max King, re-signing him on a three-year contract extension.

Initially off-contract at the end of the season, Wide World of Sports has reported that King and the Bulldogs agreed for the 26-year-old to remain at Belmore despite several clubs being interested in his services for next season and beyond.

The Canterbury forward, who has been with the Bulldogs since 2022 has played all but one game during those two seasons and has become an important part of the forward puzzle for rookie coach Cameron Ciraldo.

After the departures of Tevita Pangai Junior, Luke Thompson and Raymond Faitala-Mariner, King is now among the leaders of the Bulldogs' forward pack following previous stints at the Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm.

In 97 NRL games, King enters the 2024 season with the ability to influence Canterbury's campaign and was one of the best forwards left on the open market for the 2025 season.

A fourth-generation rugby league player, King's father, David King (Gold Coast Seagulls - 1991-92), grandfather Johnny King (St George Dragons - 1960-71 and great-grandfather Cec King (South Sydney Rabbitohs - 1945-46) all played at the top level.

"We are keen to keep Max - he's a great kid and been very good for us," Phil Gould told WWOS previously.