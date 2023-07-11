Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs recruit Viliame Kikau could be set to make his long-awaited return from injury this week.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the club is expected to name Kikau in their squad for this week's game.

Recruited from the Penrith Panthers as the club's biggest off-season signing, he is yet to play since Round 4. The following week at a training session, he suffered a pectoral injury.

While he is expected to take the field against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday, he may be left out of the team for one more week.

If this is the case, it would see him return against his former team in Round 21, for whom he won two consecutive premierships.

Only playing four games so far this season, he hasn't gotten off to the best start.

The second-rower only managed one line break assists, 77 running metres per game and 111 tackles with an efficiency rate of 88.8 per cent.