Bulldogs prop and English recruit Luke Thompson is believed to be struggling with life in the NRL as his separation with loved ones in the UK is causing great emotional stress, per The Daily Telegraph.

There are fears in the Bulldogs camp that Thompson may look to return home to be with his family, with current COVID-19 restrictions not permitting international arrivals into Australia.

Thompson was rested for Canterbury’s clash against Canberra last week and Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill revealed their star recruit was “doing it tough”.

“At the moment we can’t get his girlfriend out, so it is absolutely right, he is doing it tough,” Hill said. “He is in the bubble. He can’t leave home.

“He goes home to training, training to home, home training seven days a week.

“And he doesn’t live with anyone and he is in a new country. So, yes, it is tough for him.

“But we are working hard to try and get his partner out.”

While there are fears Thompson could move back toEngland permanently, Hill put any rumours of the sort to bed.

“I have been talking to him. He is committed,” he said.

“He is looking forward to the challenge and settling in. And part of giving him a week off is trying to freshen that up and at least try and let him break the cycle a little.”

Thompson is still contracted to the Bulldogs for a further three seasons, with Hill saying the club are doing everything in their power to keep him in Belmore.

“It is tough for everyone in the bubble,” Hill said. “It is tough enough for people who have got family but if you are here by yourself, it has been tough going.

“It has been a challenging seven weeks living away from family and loved ones in another country and then in a bubble condition. We just have to keep working with him.”

Thompson was hoping to return home during the off-season, but will not be permitted a return due to the current border restrictions in place.