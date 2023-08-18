The Canterbury Bulldogs are facing the prospect of a code stoush with the AFL's Sydney Swans for a talented multi-code youngster.

Promising half-back Mitchell Woods, who played a starring role for Canterbury in this year's Harold Matthews Cup, is also a part of the Swans' Academy; where the club's future AFL stars ply their trade as underage prospects.

While the 17-year-old has partaken in five Australian Rules games for Sydney's Academy team this year in addition to his Bulldogs commitments, Canterbury is considered in the box seat to secure Woods' long-term services.

The Bulldogs have reportedly tabled Woods a five-year contract to play for the NRL club, with GM Phil Gould understood to be playing a large part in that ongoing process.

According to AFL.com.au journalist Josh Gabelich, the Bulldogs expect a definitive answer from Woods regarding his code preference sooner rather than later.

As Woods also prepares to participate in the NSW Waratahs junior side's upcoming clash with the Queensland Reds, Sydney list manager Kinnear Beatson admitted the AFL club is facing an uphill battle to retain Woods, who, once he comes of age, can immediately sign a lucrative rugby league contract as opposed to having to go through the AFL's thorough draft process before earning a two-year-maximum deal as a draftee.

Speaking via AFL.com.au show Gettable, Beatson, an AFL industry veteran, stated the Swans' challenge lies with the stark differences between the codes' recruitment systems.

"Sunday was the first time I'd see him play for a year ... He hasn't played a lot of footy, it is hard to assess exactly where he sits," Beatson said on Gettable.

"Mitch has a contract in front of him from [the Bulldogs]. For Mitch, he can just accept the contract and walk to that rugby league team. (There is) no draft (in the NRL), he doesn't have to worry about whether we match the bid or whatever.

"It [the challenge to compete with the NRL] is real in the New South Wales market. We missed a boy at the start of this year in Navren Willett who went to the Wests Tigers. We thought he had the potential to play key position. He walked straight into the rugby club (Canterbury), no complications, didn't have to go through a draft."

While Woods' main focus this year has seemingly been on his league prospects, the burgeoning youngster participated in an Australian Rules game last weekend, representing New South Wales as they played Victoria Metro at Avalon Airport Oval in Victoria.

There seems a bit to play out before Woods comes to a final decision on his promising sporting future.