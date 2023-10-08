The Wests Tigers have reportedly lost one of the best young talents in rugby league, with playmaker Alex Conti tipped to join a rival club.

While many may not know Alex Conti, he has been making a name for himself within the Wests Tigers junior pathways system as a halfback.

Aged 17 and playing in the UNE Harold Matthews Cup, captaining the Balmain Tigers side, he was selected for the CABE Junior Blues last season.

The selection saw him and 40 other players learn under NSW coach Brad Fittler, Dragons legend Paul McGregor, and Sydney Roosters premiership winner Boyd Cordner.

Per The Daily Telegraph, Conti is set to quit the Wests Tigers and join up with the Canterbury Bulldogs for next season, in what is a massive blow to the future of the Tigers.

It is understood that the playmaker is expected to challenge for a top-grade spot at Canterbury as the club looks to solve their long-term halves problems.

The reason behind his departure is likely due to the club bringing in veteran Aidan Sezer and securing youngsters Jayden Sullivan and Latu Fainu on long-term deals, meaning he won't be the first choice for some time.

The Wests Tigers also have Lachlan Galvin, Heath Mason and former Bulldogs half Iverson Matai contending for the two spots in the halves.

This news also comes after Conti, who has a background in both rugby league and rugby union, was reportedly approached about a potential switch that will see him join the 15-man code.