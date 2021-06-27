Bulldogs pair Sione Katoa and Corey Waddell have been sent for COVID-19 tests after visiting a Bondi hotel at the same time as a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The duo attended the Royal Hotel in Bondi with teammates Dylan Napa, Brandon Wakeham and Aaron Schoupp who have all returned negative tests for COVID-19.

The Bulldogs squad will not train until test results return negative but the latest COVID-19 outbreak in NSW has forced nine Sydney-based clubs to return to the same biosecurity measures as they endured last season.

The NRL and NSW Government announced no crowds will be allowed at games in Greater Sydney, while other stadiums in NSW will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

The NRL informed all Sydney-based clubs on June 17 that players and staff are not allowed to attend restaurants, clubs, and bars in the Waverley Local Government area.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys said an investigation into the Bulldogs players will be concluded before any sanctions are imposed but praised the group for using their QR codes at the hotel.

The NSW Government announced a lockdown until July 9, which has thrown the NRL season into chaos.