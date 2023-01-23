The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly not finished with their raid on the Penrith Panthers.

After Matt Burton went from the foot of the mountains to Belmore for the 2022 season, Viliame Kikau has gone in the same direction for this season.

It was confirmed over the weekend that Stephen Crichton would be the third high-profile to take the journey across Sydney in as many years, with the star New South Wales and Samoan representative centre signing a four-year deal with the blue and white, where he is expected to shift and become a fullback.

Now, News Corp is reporting that front-rower Spencer Leniu is a key target on the radar at Canterbury.

The Panthers are well aware of the salary cap predicament they are in given the club's enormous success and are prepared to shed talent, particularly given their success right up and down the grades which will see a stream of talent always coming through at the club.

Penrith won the NRL, NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg and SG Ball competitions last year.

Leniu was a consistent first-grade option for Ivan Cleary, but battled to increase his minutes, stuck in the rotation behind James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota, Matt Eisenhuth and Scott Sorensen for spots in the middle third.

A powerhouse prop, Leniu is a former junior New South Wales representative but also played for Samoa at the Rugby League World Cup in England, featuring in five games.

The 22-year-old could expect a salary increase on his next deal for 2024 and beyond, but he will also be looking for a role that can fit his building reputation and resume, rather than continuing to come off the bench at the Panthers.

It has previously been reported the St George Illawarra Dragons were also interested in Leniu, and while no reports of a bidding war breaking out have emerged yet, there is every chance he could leave Penrith at the end of 2023.