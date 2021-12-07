The Canterbury Bulldogs have officially parted ways with forward John Asiata, who has never played for the club.

Asiata, who made his debut for the North Queensland Cowboys, before playing for the Brisbane Broncos during 2020, was just one of a number of signings at the Bulldogs ahead of 2022.

However, his stance on vaccination against COVID, and the Bulldogs' own stance as the most ready to enforce players and staff being vaccinated, has created something of an untenable situation for the forward.

Asiata previously said he would prefer to work in construction than to get the jab to continue his NRL career.

It's understood Rugby League Players Association proposals would allow for clubs to terminate players eight weeks after being given notice to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It's unclear if that proposal has yet been accepted, or whether the eight week period would have elapsed, however, the Bulldogs were the first club to actively express that all their players and staff were expected to be vaccinated against the illness before the beginning of pre-season.

A short statement from the Bulldogs confirmed Asiata has been released and never trained with the club.

"The Bulldogs and John Asiata have agreed to part ways by mutual consent," the statement read.

"Asiata, signed with the club this season, but had yet to train with the squad.

"The Bulldogs wish John and his family all the best for the future."

Asiata is the first player to be terminated over a refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with the NRL reportedly confirming that less than ten players now remain unvaccinated.