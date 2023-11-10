The Canterbury Bulldogs have extended the contract of Under-18s Australian Schoolboy Logan Spinks on a three-year deal that will see him remain at Belmore until the end of the 2026 season.

Zero Tackle can confirm that Spinks will be on a train-and-trial contract for the 2024 season before moving to an NRL supplementary contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Hailing from Tamworth, New South Wales, Spinks has been a part of the Bulldogs pathways system, playing for the Greater Northern Tigers in the Laurie Daley Cup and is one of the best second-rowers coming through the ranks.

His new deal comes after a standout season that saw him become a member of the 2023 Australian Schoolboys team and represent Country in the annual Under 18s City vs Country match-up.

Still young, he will represent the Bulldogs in the SG Ball Cup next year after being named in the squad alongside the likes of star playmakers Alex Conti and Mitchell Woods.