Bulldogs back-rower Viliame Kikau has suffered a pectoral muscle injury which was confirmed by the Bulldogs and Phil Gould this afternoon.

In what is a massive blow to the Dogs, Kikau will join teammate Josh Addo-Carr on the sidelines for up to 10-12 weeks.

In a media statement put out by the club, Kikau left the training field yesterday with the injury and has since received scans to confirm that it is a full rupture that will require surgery.

He will begin to undergo surgery on Monday and the club will provide more updates when there is more known about the injury.

"So he will be having surgery on Monday," Phil Gould said on his podcast on Wide World of Sports.

"That's football... thunderbolts happen. You get a thunderbolt out of the blue.

"Surgery on Monday will probably determine his fate, but at the moment they're hopeful of eight to 10 weeks (out) I suppose."