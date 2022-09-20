The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly put a massive offer on the table as they attempt to secure star five-eighth Matt Burton to a long-term deal, though the club’s General Manager of Football Phil Gould was coy on the details when prompted on Channel 9’s 100% Footy.

Though Burton still has a year to run on his contract and an option in his favour for 2024, Channel 9’s Danny Weidler reported that the Belmore club has offered the 22-year-old a four-year deal worth in excess of $3 million.

When prompted for more insight into the offer, Gould remained tight-lipped and used the cover of ‘commercial confidentiality’ to silence his fellow panelists before an interrogation.

“Matt Burton is in a position where he wants to stay at the Bulldogs,” Weidler said.

“He likes the direction the club is heading, particularly with Cameron Ciraldo being appointed and the top dog being in charge as well – Phil Gould.”

Despite refusing to shed any light on the finer points of the negotiation, fellow panelist Paul Gallen was surprised that the club hadn’t offered more.

“You’ve done all right there,” Gallen told Gould.

“That’s less than a million bucks a year, you’ve done all right.”

A new deal would be a worthy reward for Burton after a stellar debut season at the iconic club, relishing a return to the No.6 jersey and finishing with the Dr George Peponis Player of the Year award for 2022.

To cap off a stellar year even further, Burton is looking likely for a call-up to Mal Meninga’s World Cup squad after being selected at five-eighth for the Prime Minister’s XIII’s upcoming game against Papua New Guinea on Sunday.