He's one of the most recognisable faces at the club, but the Canterbury Bulldogs are going to have to prepare for the new season without Berries icon Josh Jackson following his sudden retirement announcement.

Jackson is in just the second year of a three-year contract extension but has decided to call time on his prolific NRL career to focus on life after footy with his family.

A one-club Bulldogs legend, Jackson played 241 games for the club after making his NRL debut back in 2012. He also played two Tests for Australia and represented New South Wales nine times, winning the Brad Fittler Medal as the state's best player back in 2016.

Jackson was also named Dally M Second-rower of the Year twice, in 2015 and 2018.

Though he won't take part in the new era under Cameron Ciraldo, he will go down in history as one of the club's greatest players of the last decade, developing a reputation as one of the hardest-working and dedicated players in the game.

“Josh has long been at the heart of the Bulldogs,” said football club chairman John Khoury.

“He has led this great club with pride. He has bled blue and white and played for his state and his country.

“We know this decision has not been an easy one and while it's a sad day, there's no doubt that despite not lacing up the boots and running out in 2023, he'll continue to inspire the team and the community for years to come.

“We cannot thank him enough for everything he has done for our club, but now it's time to celebrate and reflect on his wonderful career.”

Jackson joins club icons including Hazem El Masri, Steve Mortimer and Terry Lamb in having pulled on the club jersey over 200 times.

“He is, and will always be, the epitome of a Bulldog,” said assistant coach Mick Potter.

“His efforts and professionalism are unparalleled, and it will be hard to fill that void in the team.”

It's been reported by WWOS that Jackson informed his teammates of his decision via a WhatsApp chat this morning.