Young forward Franklin Pele will be heading overseas in 2024 with Hull FC confirming he has signed a two-year deal from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

22-year-old Pele made his NRL debut for the Cronulla Sharks in 2021 but has played most of his football in NSW Cup with the Sharks' feeder side the Newtown Jets. A strong 2022 campaign led to him signing a two-year deal with the Bulldogs starting in 2023.

However, the imposing prop forward only played six games in total for the Bulldogs this year and has now been released early from his contract to take up the deal with Hull FC.

"I'm really excited because it's going to be a good challenge for me," Pele said in a statement released by the club confirming his signature.

"I can't wait to come over and meet all of the boys and the Hull fans, who I have heard great things about.

"I'm at the stage in my career now where I need to be playing consistent footy. Coming up against tough opposition in Super League week in, week out will help me go from strength to strength.

"Having spoken to Tony Smith and James Clark at the club, I know how much of an opportunity Hull FC is for me to be able to reach my full potential."

Pele will join Bulldogs teammate Jayden Okunbor at Hull next year, while the club have also signed Herman Ese'ese from the Dolphins.