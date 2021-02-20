Canterbury forward Adam Elliott has not been penalised by the NRL following a domestic incident involving the 26-year-old and former Bulldogs player Michael Lichaa.

It is understood that Lichaa found his partner and Elliott intimately together, with the two footballers getting into a heated exchange before Lichaa punched four windows of a front door, causing lacerations to his arm.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the trio had “consumed a large amount of alcohol”, according to court documents, with police called to the scene after a social gathering became heated.

The Bulldogs have since released a statement in regard to Elliott, revealing the league will not be handing down a formal breach, with the second-rower now set to “undertake professional help in regard to issues with alcohol”.

“Upon consultation with the NRL and the NRL Integrity Unit, the Club can report that there will be no formal breach from the NRL,” the statement reads.

“The Bulldogs would like to thank the NRL in regard to their co-operation and support regarding this matter.

“In response to what has taken place, the Bulldogs have conducted their own review and have decided that Adam will undertake professional help in regard to issues with alcohol, with the Bulldogs to provide full support including a strict monitoring process.

“The Club does not condone Adam’s actions which have had a negative impact on the Club and its supporters, however, we acknowledge that Adam has taken full responsibility for his actions and we are supportive of assisting Adam in ensuring he receives the welfare support and help that he requires.”

Elliott apologised for the altercation and said he would be aided with the necessary help required.

“This is an extremely difficult time for my family and I. They are my most important focus at the moment and I ask that people can respect mine and my family’s privacy at this time,” the club statement continued.

“In consultation with the Club, I will be undertaking the necessary help that I require with appropriate measures and checks.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to apologise to all Bulldogs members, fans and sponsors about recent events. I have brought unnecessary attention to the Club at a time when we are preparing hard for the Season.”