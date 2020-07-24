Bulldogs pair Brandon Wakeham and Ray Faitala-Mariner have both put pen to paper on new two-year deals with the club.

Wakeham made his NRL debut in 2019 and has played nine games for the Bulldogs, including six this season.

Faitala-Mariner has made made 75 NRL appearances and has spent the last five seasons at Canterbury after crossing from the Warriors.

He played played all 10 games for the club this season.

Bulldogs Chief Executive Andrew Hill was thrilled to see the exciting duo recommit.

“As part of our focus on developing quality and depth in our playing squad, we are delighted that we have been able to keep two talented young players at Belmore for the next two seasons,” he told the club website.

“Brandon is a local junior who has shown the talent he has at both NRL and International level with Fiji, while Ray is the type of hard-running forward that provides us with great energy whenever he is on the field.

“Both players are part of a long term plan to make sure that we keep bringing quality young players through our system and continue to develop them as they form the nucleus of our squad going forward.

“We are confident that both players will have a major impact for the club in the seasons ahead.”