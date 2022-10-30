The Canterbury Bulldogs have been forced to deny the sudden retirement of club icon and captain Josh Jackson had anything to do with salary cap issues despite the fact a number of high-profile recruits will soon join the Belmore club.

Despite the refusal, the Daily Telegraph reports that the club still has to offload players to ensure cap compliance, despite the end of Jackson's $650,000 deal.

The club has undertaken a massive recruitment drive in recent years, and 2023 will see the arrival of Viliame Kikau, Reed Mahoney, Ryan Sutton, Andrew Davey, Hayze Perham and others as the squad overhaul continues - as well as coach Cameron Ciraldo.

Meanwhile, they're likely to release a number of players including British prop Luke Thompson, fullback Corey Allan and half Kyle Flanagan.

According to the Telegraph, the situation is difficult to determine with certainty as even club CEO Aaron Wharburton and chairman John Khoury don't know the Dogs' salary cap balance, having left it all to Gould.

The club's situation is also under increased scrutiny given they are almost certain to move Jackson straight into another role – likely one that utilises his Exercise Science qualifications.

The big question is whether or not the club had anything to do with Jackson's decision – though this question will be thoroughly examined when the time comes, as the NRL still need to grant all parties permission to make such a move should the Dogs' continue Jackson's employment.

Memorably, Wests Tigers were heavily reprimanded in 2018 for failing to disclose the details of an ambassadorial appointment for club icon Robbie Farah after his retirement.

That discrepancy was punished by the NRL, with a $750,000 finer and the value of Farah's arrangement removed from the next year's salary cap allowance.