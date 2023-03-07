The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have cut utility Bailey Biondi-Odo from their top 30 squad in favour of former Wests Tigers rookie Reece Hoffman.

Biondi-Odo, who debuted in 2021, amassed 17 NRL games over the past two seasons for the Dogs, putting his own stamp on the utility role with some dazzling performances, however injuries have caused a sizeable setback in his career.

Despite re-signing until the end of this season back in 2021, Biondi-Odo has seemingly been cut from Canterbury's top 30 as he continues to rehabilitate a torn ACL suffered in a hip drop tackle last September.

The 21-year-old isn't expected to return to the playing field until August.

While still with the club, Biondi-Odo's demotion means he can't feature in the NRL before Round 11, which isn't a concern due to his long-term injury.

Phil Gould confirmed via Twitter that Biondi-Odo would return to the side in 2024 after a fan quizzed him over 'BBO's contract status.

"BBO (Bailey Biondi-Odo) had a serious knee injury at the end of last season. He will take a year to rehab completely. We will try again in 2024," Gould tweeted.

It opens up a spot for former Wests Tigers youngster Reece Hoffman to join the top 30, with the one-game rookie not having played first-grade since his 2020 debut.

Predominantly an outside back, Hoffman spent the entirety of NSW Cup last season playing back-row for Canterbury, however reverted to centre for this year's season opener against Blacktown.

The 21-year-old could come in handy through the Origin period, with Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Burton both a chance of getting picked in the squad, while there's injuries galore in the forward pack.

Hoffman was on a one-year deal with the Bulldogs in 2022 and seemingly wasn't extended, however a growing casualty ward has handed the back-turned-forward a second chance.