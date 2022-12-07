The Canterbury Bulldogs have made the surprise call to release Corey Allan from the final year of his contract.

Allan, who plays at either fullback, wing or centre, has played 50 NRL games since his debut in 2019.

Making his debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Allan would make the move to the Bulldogs in the 2021 season, having signed a three-year deal with the Belmore-based operation.

Instead of seeing out the final year of his contract at tbe Bulldogs though, he will make his exit from the club after being granted a release, although it's yet to be revealed where he will end up - whether that be in the NRL or English Super League.

According to Channel 9s Danny Weidler, Allan is likely to end up at the Roosters.

The club confirmed the news of his release in a short statement.

"Corey Allan has been released from the final year of his contract with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, effective immediately," the statement read.

"We thank Corey for his two years of service to the Bulldogs and wish him all the best for the future."

Having played 18 games during his first season for the Bulldogs, Allan became out of sight out of mind during 2022, making three appearances in what was originally Trent Barrett's squad, before Mick Potter took over.

All three of his games came after the departure of Barrett from the head coaching role, and he now becomes the first player to be released since Cameron Ciraldo took over.

Allan's departure will also open up an extra spot in the top 30 for the Bulldogs, although it's unlikely any further moves will be confirmed by the club until the collective bargaining agreement - and salary cap for 2023 - is confirmed.