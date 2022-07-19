The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed positive news on the injury to Josh Addo-Carr, with the winger a chance of returning this weekend.

In worse news for the club though, another outside back in Corey Allan has suffered a groin injury at training.

Addo-Carr, who has been in superb form ever since being snubbed from Brad Fittler's State of Origin side in what was ultimately a losing effort from the NSW Blues this year, played just 63 minutes against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on the weekend.

Taken from the field in pain, the immediate concern was for an ankle, leg or glute injury.

Sighted in a moon boot and on crutches ahead of his scan yesterday, reports suggested his season could have been brought to a halt by the injury.

The Bulldogs have confirmed on Tuesday morning however that the results are far better than anticipated, with the club confirming he had suffered both a lower back/glute injury, and an ankle injury.

Scans have cleared him of any serious injury to his back or glute, while his ankle will be monitored. He is set to be named this afternoon for the Round 19 clash with the Newcastle Knights, but could still be a late scratching to miss a week.

Allan, on the other hand, has suffered a groin injury at training last week after being a late scratching from the loss to South Sydney.

The outside back is expected to be out for between four and six weeks according to club media, which means he will likely return this season, but not before Declan Casey has a prolonged run in the side.

The club have also confirmed Luke Thompson is still out through concussion, with no current return date set.