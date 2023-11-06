The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed Luke Vella will complete a new-look coaching staff under Cameron Ciraldo in 2024.

Ciraldo joined the club in 2023, with big things promised as the Bulldogs looked to finally begin a rebuild.

2023 fell flat on its face though, with the Bulldogs again finishing in the bottom four. Ciraldo is under no pressure on a long-term contract at Belmore, but another season of poor results could begin to turn the heat up from director of football Phil Gould, who has had it on the record that he always expected 2023 to be a difficult campaign.

Canterbury have made plenty of signings for 2024 though, led by Stephen Crichton and a handful of other backs. Josh Curran will be a strong addition to the forward pack, while it's also expected that former Roosters' prop Siosiua Taukeiaho, who is returning from the English Super League, will also suit up for the club.

Off the field, the Bulldogs have also made waves, signing Jason Taylor from the North Sydney Bears to join Ciraldo's staff, with Vella today announced as the final addition.

Vella is a local junior and at 29 years of age, has already impressed in the coaching game after guiding Canterbury's jersey flegg side to a premiership this year.

"There is none more familiar with Bulldogs' values in hard work and resilience as Luke," Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould said in a club statement confirming the news.

"He is an outstanding young coach who has made a huge impression since transitioning from a player in our development pathways to a coaching and development role. The result from the Jersey Flegg squad and the calibre of talent coming through is a testament to his coaching skill and he has worked hard to earn this opportunity. He has a very bright future in the game."

Vella and Taylor are joined in Ciraldo's assistant coaching staff by Chad Randall.

While Vella never got the opportunity to play in the NRL after injuries cut his career short, he did play at under-20s level for the Bulldogs and said he was keen to help players reach the top.

"I never got the chance to play for the Club at the top level so if I can help current players do it, I'm more than excited to do that," Vella said.

"It's really, really special for me and a really big accomplishment for me and my coaching career. It's probably come a little sooner than I expected if I'm honest. But that doesn't mean I'm not ready for it. I'm excited to get involved."