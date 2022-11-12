The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed the departure of veteran prop Ava Seumanufagai in a club statement this week, after questions were raised following his omission from the club's Top 30 list.

A 141-game NRL veteran, Seumanufagai joined the Bulldogs ahead of the 2021 season after returning from the Super League, but he had limited opportunities in 2022 as he struggled with a soleus strain (leg), playing just seven games.

The 31-year-old's omission from the Top 30 list raised questions over his status and whether or not he had been forced out of Belmore, but the club have since released an announcement confirming that the separation has been amicable.

The club also confirmed that Seumanufagai was leaving the NRL ‘to pursue another opportunity', indicating he may be headed back to the Super League, where he won the Challenge Cup with Leeds in 2020.

“Ava brought great energy and experience to Belmore. He was a leader amongst the younger players and was someone who always led the way in terms of his attitude at training and desire to improve,” said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Warburton.

“The Bulldogs would like to thank Ava for guiding his teammates and for his work ethic and contribution to our club. We wish him and his family all the best for their future endeavours.”