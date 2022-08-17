The Canterbury Bulldogs believe that securing the services of Cameron Ciraldo will bring them one step closer to securing the ‘next piece’ of their premiership puzzle.

Major sponsor Craig Laundy, who played a role in the club signing the current Panthers assistant coach, told SEN that Matt Burton’s strong history with Ciraldo will assist the Bulldogs’ efforts to lock down the star five-eighth at Belmore long-term.

“Obviously Matt has a strong history with Cam,” Laundy told SEN Mornings.

“Matt is a superstar. We knew he was, that’s why we were so keen to sign him.”

“Myself and Dad (Arthur Laundy) went out and sat with his mum in Dubbo and explained our role in looking after players off the field.”

Burton is off contract at the end of 2023, meaning he is free to talk to clubs from November 1. It’s believed he was waiting for the Bulldogs to make a decision on the head coaching role before deciding his future at Belmore.

“(Re-signing) is the next piece,” Laundy said.

“The coaching piece of the puzzle is done now.”

“Gus (Gould) and Cam will talk to Matt, and I’d be very confident that they can work something out.”

Burton has gone from strength to strength in 2022, making his State of Origin debut for New South Wales and developing a reputation as one of the game’s most fearsome open-play kickers. His unmatched ability to send up towering bombs even drew suggestions he should try his hand in the NFL.