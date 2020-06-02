Bulldogs coach Dean Pay could get sacked within days if his team can’t produce a win in Monday’s clash with the struggling St George Illawarra Dragons.

After facing three successive losses to start the season, The Daily Telegraph reports a large amount of the club’s 1200 members who hold voting power at club board elections are becoming agitated with the lack of improvement shown on the field.

Pay is out of contract at season’s end and will face increased pressure if the Bulldogs cannot beat fellow strugglers St George Illawarra at Bankwest Stadium on Monday.

Rumbling amongst powerful figures at the Bulldogs started intensifying after the club’s 32-6 loss to Manly on Sunday.

It’s widely acknowledged that Pay is coaching with an inferior roster, as such Canterbury would be unlikely to sack Pay mid-season but would rather not re-sign him for next season.

Board directors are understood to want a final decision on Pay’s future by June 10, days before the Bulldogs face the reigning premiers Sydney Roosters, a match-up that could leave Canterbury reeling at 0-5.

Monday’s Queens Birthday match-up with the Dragons has extra intrigue with Dragons coach Paul McGregor also in the hot seat.

“It’s been a tough few years for Dean,” Canterbury great David Gillespie told The Daily Telegraph.

“Canterbury’s roster simply hasn’t been able to compete with the top sides. You can’t throw all the blame on the coach. I’d give him more time to build the roster.

“Dean is a good coach and I know he works his backside off and deserves success. I hope it comes this year.”