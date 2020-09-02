Bulldogs centre Kerrod Holland has signalled his intention that this season will be his last, reports NRL.com‘s Alicia Newton.

His decision comes off the back of not receiving a new contract, as he will leave Canterbury and head back to his hometown Newcastle with his family as he seeks to try and get work away from rugby league.

Holland was eyeing up a move to play in England with a Super League club before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has forced him to re-evaluate his situation and instead he is going back to his hometown.

“My partner and I came to the decision about 12 weeks ago but I haven’t really told too many people,” Holland told NRL.com

“I’ve got a young family I didn’t have when I first started and it’s about to grow so it’s time to move past football.

“I’ve booked a removalist truck and I’ll be going home. I’ve got a couple of games to go and that will be my time up.

“I’m going to enjoy the last couple of weeks while I can and play some good football with my teammates and a club that has supported me.

“I’m going to get back on the tools.”

However, if the Knights came knocking at his door Holland said the temptation would be there given that he grew up supporting them.

“I’ll leave that to my manager but that’s probably one place I’d love to go, I grew up supporting that team,” Holland said.

“But if it doesn’t come to fruition I’ll retire the boots or go and play local league I’d say.

“My days in the NRL are pretty much numbered, the Bulldogs are moving in a new direction and so they should.”

The 27-year-old has made 69 appearances for the Bulldogs since his debut in round 2, 2016, and has scored 20 tries.