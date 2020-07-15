Canterbury Bulldogs back Reimis Smith has been handed a one-match ban for his tackle on Broncos captain Alex Glenn in last week’s clash.

The 23-year old will miss his side’s meeting with the St George Illawarra Dragons at WIN Stadium this Saturday as a result.

“Canterbury’s Reimis Smith will miss a week following an early guilty plea for his tackle on Broncos captain Alex Glenn on Saturday night which forced the veteran forward off with a knee injury,” the club announced in a statement.

“Smith was the third defender into the tackle, hitting Glenn in the leg as he was standing up.”