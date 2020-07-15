SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Reimis Smith of the Bulldogs breaks away to score a try during the round 24 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Canterbury Bulldogs at UOW Jubilee Oval on August 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Canterbury Bulldogs back Reimis Smith has been handed a one-match ban for his tackle on Broncos captain Alex Glenn in last week’s clash.

The 23-year old will miss his side’s meeting with the St George Illawarra Dragons at WIN Stadium this Saturday as a result.

“Canterbury’s Reimis Smith will miss a week following an early guilty plea for his tackle on Broncos captain Alex Glenn on Saturday night which forced the veteran forward off with a knee injury,” the club announced in a statement.

“Smith was the third defender into the tackle, hitting Glenn in the leg as he was standing up.”