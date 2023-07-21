The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have allowed Billy Tsikrikas to join the Castleford Tigers in the Super League on loan for the remainder of the season.

A Greek international, Tsikrikas was recruited by the club's General Manager Phil Gould last season to play in the Bulldogs NSW Cup team, following a breakout season with the Penrith Panthers a year before in reserve grade.

Whilst working as a teacher at Endeavour Sports High School, he received the call to make his NRL debut in Round 7 last season after the Bulldogs applied to the NRL for special exemption due to the majority of their players missing the game with COVID-19.

He would go on to play a further NRL match the next week against the Sydney Roosters but has since been a reliable mainstay in the NSW Cup team.

At the end of last season, he was set to compete in the Rugby League World Cup for Greece alongside fellow NRL players Lachlan Illias and Peter Mamouzelos but withdrew before the tournament began.

“I'm very excited to be given an opportunity with the Tigers and to get to experience Super League," Castleford's new recruit said.

“I'm looking forward to the opportunity and challenges ahead and to do my part in finishing the season strongly.”

After signing the 28-year-old front-rower from the Bulldogs, Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last discussed what he will bring to the team.

“Billy has been playing for the Bulldogs NSW team and playing big minutes due to the big engine he has," Last said.

"I spoke with Mark O'Meley, a former front-rower who I coached (at Hull FC) and has been coaching Billy, who spoke highly of him regards his attitude and his effort areas during games.

“Billy has an opportunity to show us what he is capable of during these latter stages of the season.