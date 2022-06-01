Canterbury playmaker Brandon Wakeham has been suspended for four matches after pleading guilty to eye-gouging Dragon Tyrell Sloan in the NSW Cup over the weekend.

Wakeham has been plying his trade at state level for the last three weeks, having last featured for the Bulldogs' senior squad in Round 6 against South Sydney.

In his latest appearance at Belmore against the Dragons on Sunday, Wakeham was placed on report after allegedly clawing at Sloan's eye as the young Saints fullback was tackled to the ground.

Wakeham was referred to the league's judiciary and pled guilty to eye-gouging Sloan, with News Corp confirming the 23-year-old will now miss the next four weeks of action.

Sloan is understood to have made complaints to match officials after the 40-22 win over the Bulldogs, with a photo taken of his damaged eye and used at the judiciary hearing as evidence.

The suspension will see Wakeham ruled out of selection for Mick Potter's side for upcoming matches against Penrith, Parramatta, the Wests Tigers and Cronulla.

The Kogarah-born halfback has played just four games at senior level this season, twice from the interchange and twice in the halves.

Wakeham has made 25 NRL appearances for Canterbury across four seasons in the blue and white, having made his debut in 2019.