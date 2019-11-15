Former Manly and Blues back-rower Jamie Buhrer has called time on his NRL career at the age of 29.

Buhrer, who was a member of the Sea Eagles’ premiership-winning side in 2011, moved to Newcastle in 2017 and decided to hang up the boots after a 173 league games.

Buhrer was out of a contract with the Knights at the end of the 2019 season and decided to end his chase for a third NRL club, notifying his close friends and family of his retirement this week.

While having an option to potentially play in England, Buhrer opted to stay in Australia with wife Grace and their four children.

“I just felt I had got a lot out of the game,” Buhrer told AAP.

“There was the chance there would be a possibility (of a team for next year) if I waited a bit longer but the chance of not playing in the NRL didn’t bother me.

“And I think I realised then that as much as I still love the game, I didn’t have the same desire I had previously.”

Buhrer grew up as a Sea Eagles fan in Parramatta and went on to play 128 games with Manly, which included their 2011 premiership run.

“I just felt privileged to be able to play in a team of that calibre,” Buhrer said.

“Guys I looked up to growing up, guys I respect as players and what they achieved. I got to be part of a team that was one of the best.

“Being a somewhat small back-rower, Anthony Watmough and Glenn Stewart were guys I looked up to as players.

“In 2008, I was at the grand final cheering them on in the stands. And then three years later, I am on the field winning a grand final with them.”

Buhrer was rewarded with a call-up to the NSW Origin side in the series opener of 2012 and played in another grand final a year later in his side loss to the Roosters.

“To be able to (win that 2011 premiership) with some of my best mates, Daly (Cherry-Evans), Kieran Foran, Darcy (Lussick)and Will Hopoate as well was special.

“I was lucky enough I got to win a grand final but to do it with a team I supported alongside people I admired, it’s pretty cool.”