Following the conclusion of a trifecta of bruising contests on Saturday, the NRL judiciary has handed down their findings.

And it's bad news for New Zealand forward, Jazz Tevaga and Brisbane's repeat-offender, Thomas Flegler.

Across the course of the Warriors' 20-6 victory over the Broncos before a sold-out Moreton Bay crowd, Flegler was placed on report for a quartet of separate incidents.

While the Townsville native managed to escape sentencing on each of his four brain fades, the 22-year-old can expect to spend a fortnight on the sidelines whilst sitting on a lighter wallet.

In the 7th minute of his side's defeat, Flegler fell foul of adjudicators due to hip drop on Wayde Egan.

Just 14-minutes later, the ill-disciplined forward was again placed on report after bringing down Addin Fonua-Blake with a late hit.

Although Flegler managed to stay on the field after each hit, both will cost the blonde bruiser a combined $2000 should he choose to accept and enter early guilty pleas on each.

Should the prop-lock fight and fail, this figure will be extended to $3000.

In spite of the fact that his hip pocket was hit ahead of half-time, Flegler doubled down with another hip drop on Ben Murdoch-Masila in the 71st minute - a shot that saw him slapped with a two-game ban with the possibility of an added week should he again fail in his dispute.

For Tevaga, his cannonball contact made on Patrick Carrigan in the 27th minute of the battle in Redcliffe saw him draw the same suspension, with the 26-year-old now set to miss fixtures against North Queensland and Sydney.

In a set of moves that are sure to outrage Todd Payten further, Cowboys' collective Neame Griffin and Chad Townsend can accept $1000 fines after each were sent to the bin during their side's heavy defeat to the Chooks.