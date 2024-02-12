Veteran forward Nathan Brown has been rewarded for a strong off-season, landing a promotion to the Manly Sea Eagles' Top 30 for 2024.

The middle forward who left the Parramatta Eels at the end of 2022 to join the Sydney Roosters after being told he was unwanted by the blue and gold, lasted just a single season at Bondi.

He managed only ten first-grade games before signing a train and trial deal for the off-season with the Sea Eagles where he could push for a Top 30 deal to extend his career.

The 30-year-old has been successful in that endeavour, landing a contract promotion in Anthony Seibold's side, with the spot opened up following the departure of Christian Tuipulotu last week.

“I've loved his attitude, he's got a bit of a point to prove so there's been an intensity about the way he's gone after it,” Head coach Anthony Seibold said after a heavy win over the Rabbitohs in a pre-season trial match on the weekend at the Central Coast Stadium.

“His own words, not mine, he's had two disappointing seasons and he wants to prove a couple of points that he still belongs at this level.

“When you get a player who still has that ambition and that fire in the belly, they can be really powerful for you.

“I can only go on what I've seen over the last 12 weeks and he's taken this opportunity, we wanted to reward him and upgrade him to our top 30 which we are able to do.”

A former two-time New South Wales Blues representative, Brown has 148 NRL games under his belt since his 2013 debut, where he has also spent time at the Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs before joining Parramatta in 2017.