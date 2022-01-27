Germany are the latest nation to receive a push towards their qualification hopes for the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, with Scott and Josh Drinkwater committing to the team.

The brothers have heritage in the European nation and will represent the Germans during their qualification push towards the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, which is to be held in France.

The format is yet to be announced, although it's believed it may once again expand from 16 teams, opening up even more chances for the Germans.

Germany wound up well down the qualification list for the 2022 edition, losing at the first hurdle in the European Championship C. They fell to Norway in what was essentially a knockout game in the north conference.

Greece, who eventually qualified for the World Cup, then won a one-off knockout against Norway out of the championship to make the qualification tournament.

Greece would then qualify ahead of Serbia out of Group B alongside Scotland, while Ireland and Italy got the better of Spain in Group A to qualify for the tournament.

The Germans only played their first international in 2006 - a 34-32 win over Austria - while Englishman Bob Doughton currently coaches the team.

While they have plenty of steps to take to make the World Cup, having the Drinkwater's play will give them a sizeable edge over the remainder of their competition.

Scott currently plays for the North Queensland Cowboys, while Josh is at the Catalan Dragons in France and told League Express that he has already committed to Germany.

“I’ve already committed to playing for Germany and next year my younger brother (24-year-old Scott Drinkwater who plays full-back or stand-off for NRL side North Queensland Cowboys) and I are going to try and help them qualify for 2025," he said.

“My grandad is German, he moved to Australia during the war, so we’ve got full heritage to be part of a national side.

“I’m very lucky to have that dual citizenship and the German passport has been a real help while playing here in Europe.

“We’re going to try and get Germany into the Rugby League World Cup here in France in 2025.

“That’s what I’d really like but if that doesn’t happen I might put my hand up for the French team. Trouble is, there are so many good young French kids coming through I probably wouldn’t stand a chance.”