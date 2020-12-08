With Benji Marshall and Josh Reynolds gone from the Wests Tigers, Luke Brooks is excited about his likely new halves pairing with anointed five-eighth Adam Doueihi.

Doueihi joined the Tigers from the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2020 on a three-year contract that will tie him to the club until the end of the 2023 season.

He scored a 70 per cent tackle efficiency in his first season with the Tigers in 2020 playing mainly as a fullback but has always held a desire to play in the halves.

Brooks believes that he will bring an extra punch in attack come the 2021 season.

“He’s got a bit of everything but he’s mainly a creator,” Brooks told The Daily Telegraph.

“He’s got really good ball skills and it’s something I noticed when he first started training with us.

“The way he passes the ball, he’s great at creating opportunities. Five-eighth will mean he gets his hands on the ball a bit more than at fullback.”

Doueihi has been bulking up since the off-season, another thing that has gone unnoticed by the halfback.

“He’s been looking really fit,” Brooks said.

“He is going to be doing a lot more tackling there in the front line at five-eighth but I’m sure he can handle it.”

As for Hull FC-bound Reynolds, Brooks has backed him in to turn his rugby league career in England.

“He had a tough time while he was at the club with injuries and wasn’t able to show his best footy but I think a bit of consistency and playing week in, week out will help him to reach his best footy,” Brooks said.

“He’s a big loss because if he can keep himself fit, he’s a great player. But it’s not just what he brings on the field, it’s off the field, too. He really brings the team together and he really gets along with everyone.

“I’m going to miss him but he’s got a good opportunity to play some footy over there, so I wish him the best.”

The Tigers’ first game of 2021 is set to be against the Raiders on Sunday the 14th of March at GIO Stadium, Canberra.