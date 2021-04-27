The Broncos have reportedly put 30-year-old Shaun Johnson on their hitlist in their search for a new half.

This comes as the chase for Bunnies halfback Adam Reynolds becomes more and more unlikely according to 7 News’ Chris Garry.

“It is understood Shaun Johnson is most likely to land at Red Hill,” Garry reported.

“The enigmatic halfback is off-contract but unlike Adam Reynolds and Mitchell Moses, he doesn’t have strong ties to Sydney.”

Reynolds, who is wanting to explore his free-agency rights, is reluctant to move up to Brisbane, with Johnson the more likely option to sign on.

SHAUN JOHNSON

Five-Eighth Sharks ROUND 7 STATS 115

Kick Metres

Moses is being courted by a number of clubs, with Parramatta urging the 26-year-old to make a decision imminently.

The Bulldogs, Cowboys and Broncos are all reportedly in the running to secure the halfback’s signature, with Moses coming off contract at season’s end.

Johnson started off his career at the Warriors, making his NRL debut in 2011, before making the switch to Cronulla following eight years in New Zealand.

In season 2020 he led the leaderboard of most try assists, with 23, but a ruptured Achilles late last year ruled him out for a large period of time, making his return last round against the Bulldogs.

However, Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbons is keen to keep Johnson and still poach Reynolds, according to veteran journalist Phil Rothfield.

“If Adam Reynolds decides to leave South Sydney, I am very, very confident he will be playing for the Cronulla Sharks.

“I’m told Craig Fitzgibbon, although he’s not publicly commenting on recruitment at the moment, his dream halves combination is Reynolds at half and Shaun Johnson at five-eighth.”