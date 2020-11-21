Brisbane young gun Thomas Flegler has reportedly turned down a mammoth contract offer from a Sydney rival in favour of remaining at Red Hill, per The Courier Mail.

Flegler is understood to have signed a $1.3 million extension with the Broncos for a further two years after denying a rivals offer of close to $800,000-per-season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old will now remain in Queensland until the end of the 2023 season after sacrificing approximately $300,000 across the extension as he opts for the $650,000 salary with the Broncos.

Canterbury and St George Illawarra were reportedly showing interest in the young prop, who has expressed his excitement to play under newly-appointed coach Kevin Walters.

“I could have made a lot more money elsewhere, however I trust my agent and I want to be a one-club player at the Broncos,” Flegler said.

“I want to just want to improve as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am looking forward to being coached by ‘Kevvie’ (Walters).”

Walters lauded Flegler’s commitment to the Broncos.

“It’s excellent news for us,” he said.

“Tom is a wonderful young player and he has been a part of our Queensland Emerging Origin program.

“Tom is on the way back from a shoulder operation but he has an enormous future. I am looking forward to working more closely with him.

“Like everyone else this year, Tom was below his best, but I have no doubt he is a future Origin player.”