BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: Thomas Flegler of the Broncos is tackled during the round nine NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on July 11, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Brisbane young gun Thomas Flegler has reportedly turned down a mammoth contract offer from a Sydney rival in favour of remaining at Red Hill, per The Courier Mail.

Flegler is understood to have signed a $1.3 million extension with the Broncos for a further two years after denying a rivals offer of close to $800,000-per-season.

The 21-year-old will now remain in Queensland until the end of the 2023 season after sacrificing approximately $300,000 across the extension as he opts for the $650,000 salary with the Broncos.

Canterbury and St George Illawarra were reportedly showing interest in the young prop, who has expressed his excitement to play under newly-appointed coach Kevin Walters.

“I could have made a lot more money elsewhere, however I trust my agent and I want to be a one-club player at the Broncos,” Flegler said.

“I want to just want to improve as a player.

“I am looking forward to being coached by ‘Kevvie’ (Walters).”

Walters lauded Flegler’s commitment to the Broncos.

“It’s excellent news for us,” he said.

“Tom is a wonderful young player and he has been a part of our Queensland Emerging Origin program.

“Tom is on the way back from a shoulder operation but he has an enormous future. I am looking forward to working more closely with him.

“Like everyone else this year, Tom was below his best, but I have no doubt he is a future Origin player.”