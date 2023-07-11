Brisbane Broncos winger Corey Oates has admitted he nearly ended up at a rival club before he began his career with the Broncos.

Preparing to play his 200th NRL game this weekend, the prolific winger revealed that he nearly moved to the Parramatta Eels in an early career move- a club his father loved.

Since deciding not to join the Eels, Oates has been a mainstay of the Broncos line-up scoring 118 tries across his career- fifth on the club's all-time try-scoring list.

Despite being one of the club's best wingers in recent history, he has faced an injury-plagued season following a knee complaint and broken jaw and is yet to score a try this season, something he hopes will change in his milestone match.

He is also reportedly set to secure a contract extension with the Broncos to extend his stay at the club past 2023.

“I just got really lucky and at 15 went from there, I almost went to Parra but it was never going to happen,” Oates said of his initial move to the Broncos via the Herald.