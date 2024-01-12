Brisbane Broncos winger Jesse Arthars has suffered a setback to his 2024 campaign after injuring himself at training on Wednesday.

After landing on his ankle awkwardly in a training session, the club has confirmed that Arthars had an MRI on his left ankle to determine the severity of the injury.

“Jesse has sprained his ankle yesterday at training," Broncos Head of Performance Dave Ballard said.

"We will aim have him back in action for the trial against the Cowboys in Mackay.

"He's in the best of hands with our rehabilitation staff."

Arthars is coming off a breakout season in 2023 that saw him replace veteran Corey Oates on the wing and appeared in the Grand Final against the Penrith Panthers.

The Broncos will be hoping the 25-year-old can continue his good form this year, especially considering Herbie Farnworth has departed for The Dolphins, and Selwyn Coboo will transition into the centres.

Cobbo's transition from the wing into the centres was confirmed by coach Kevin Walters as they look to fit either youngster Deine Mariner or veteran Corey Oates in the startling line-up.

“That's the plan – to move him into that role,” Walters told the media per News Corp.

“He's probably a bit more natural there in the centres than on the wing.

“So far he has been really good there. I guess we'll find out more when we start playing and he has to start making tackles and all those things the great centres do.”