The Brisbane Broncos have taken home the honours of winning the second NRL Pre-Season Challenge, while the Manly Sea Eagles have finished at the bottom of the ladder.

After nearly taking home the 2023 NRL premiership before falling to the Panthers in the dying minutes, the Broncos have gotten off to the best start possible.

Running out with a full-strength squad against the North Queensland Cowboys in their first trial match, they annihilated their opposition 46-20.

They would then defeat the Manly Sea Eagles the following week, 40-14 on Saturday, with their top squad out of the picture - they are currently in the United States of America as they prepare to face the Sydney Roosters.

While the Broncos and Roosters both ended with 28 points, the former had the better for-and-against record, claiming $100,000 in the process.

"We wanted to build on last week and I feel like we did that with a less experienced side," Brisbane centre Delouise Hoeter said after the second trial game via AAP.

"We still have a long way to go from our best but everyone that played should be proud of their achievement.

"It shows great depth from our young players all the way through to players who are just on the fringe.

"Paixy (Cory Paix) and I loved leading the team on Saturday and for a team that was pulled together in a week, they were great."

2024 Pre-Season Challenge Ladder

1. Brisbane Broncos

2. Sydney Roosters

3. Canberra Raiders

4. Newcastle Knights

5. The Dolphins

6. New Zealand Warriors

7. St George Dragons

8. Parramatta Eels

9. Canterbury Bulldogs

10. Melbourne Storm

11. Wests Tigers

12. North Queensland Cowboys

13. South Sydney Rabbitohs

14. Cronulla Sharks

15. Gold Coast Titans

16. Manly Sea Eagles