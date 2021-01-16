Veteran backrower Ben Te’o has signed a contract extension to keep him at the Broncos in 2021.

The 33-year-old returned to the Broncos in 2020 after a four-year stint overseas and made 16 appearances.

The new deal will extend Te’o’s stay at the Broncos to six seasons after a four-year reign at the club between 2009-2012.

Teo won the 2014 premiership with South Sydney, before making the switch to Rugby Union at the end of the year where he played 16 Tests for England and twice for the British and Irish Lions.