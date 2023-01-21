The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the signing of former Manly forward Martin Taupau to a one-year deal.

Taupau has been without a club since the end of last season, with no offers on the table for the veteran prop to extend his NRL career, until now.

The Broncos have looked toward the New Zealand and Samoa international to bolster their forward pack, unveiling Taupau's signature on Saturday afternoon.

“Marty has been playing in the NRL since 2010 so he brings good experience and he was very impressive when we spoke to him on the values he brings to our club," Brisbane coach Kevin Walters said in a club statement.

“We have a lot of good young middle forwards here at the Broncos and we believe the experience that Marty brings will help them grow and be better players for us as well.

“He has a real presence about him and I think that will really add to the group and what we are building here at the club both on and off the field.”

Taupau brings with him over 220 games of NRL experience, along with 31 tests at the international level.

His professional career started with the Bulldogs in 2010, with Taupau playing 21 game across four years at Belmore.

He would venture to the Wests Tigers for the 2014 season and would manage two years with the venture club before leaving for the Sea Eagles.

Since, Taupau has emerged as a star talent for Manly, playing 156 games as one of the league's most dependable props.

He'll now look to fight for a spot in Walters' side to feature alongside the likes of Payne Haas, Thomas Flegler and Patrick Carrigan.

Taupau joins the likes of Jock Madden, Reece Walsh and Tyson Smoothy in venturing to Red Hill ahead of the 2023 NRL season.