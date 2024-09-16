The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly been handed a contract boost, but only if they want to take it.

Star centre Kotoni Staggs, off-contract at the end of 2025, is among the players still yet to be signed beyond the end of next year, and would be free to go to the open market on November 1.

However, News Corp are reporting Staggs and his management have told the Broncos that they are happy to hang around at the club beyond the end of 2025, with the centre having no interest in testing the open market from November 1.

But only if the Broncos actually come to the star with an offer before that date.

As it stands, the Broncos are yet to table an offer to retain Staggs beyond the end of 2025, and the Red Hill operation could stand at risk of leaving him, as they did with Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler (both Dolphins) and Kennan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans) prior to the 2024 season getting underway.

But Staggs receiving an offer from the Broncos is no guarantee.

The club are under major salary cap pressure, but more than that, positional pressure. They have a host of big-money deals, led by Payne Haas and Reece Walsh, but also have the question of Selwyn Cobbor and Deine Mariner both wanting to play in the centres.

Mariner, a centre by trade, was forced to play wing this year after the pre-season call to shift Cobbo closer to the action after his debut season on the wing.

Cobbo, an Origin player, ultimately wants to wind up at fullback, but knows his path there is blocked by Walsh, and is happy to wait for the time being.

Adding to the issues for the Broncos are the fact Walsh and Cobbo are also off-contract at the end of 2025, and both will likely request an upgrade.

One option that has been floated for Brisbane is Walsh moving into five-eighth, with Ezra Mam shuffling to halfback, but that would block the progression of Coby Black. It's a well-known fact the Broncos view he and dummy half Blake Mozer, who is also currently blocked by Billy Walters and Tyson Smoothy, as the future of the club.

Mozer, like Walsh and Cobbo, is off-contract at the end of 2025, which will only add to Brisbane's salary cap issue.

Kobe Hetherington and Tyson Smoothy (both off-contract at the end of 2025) are players who are believed to be free to leave, while the club are believed to be set to re-sign Martin Taupau for 2025 on a basement price deal. Tristan Sailor (Super League) and Jordan Pereira (retired) have already left Red Hill for 2025.