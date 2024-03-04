Opponents in the second game of the season, the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters are set to make a slight change to their teams for round two.

A late omission from their round one match, Roosters centre Billy Smith is expected to be available to be selected for round two after sustaining a minor hamstring injury.

While Smith isn't a certainty to be selected, the club will finally unveil recruit Dominic Young on the wing who will replace Junior Pauga after returning from a neck injury he suffered in their first trial match.

Although Trent Robinson walked away with the two points, Young's return will see him shake up the backline for the clash against Manly.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Young and Joseph Manu will play on the right side of the field, while Smith, Joseph Suaalii and Daniel Tupou will contend for the left centre and left wing positions.

Before the injuries to Smith and Young, teammate Brandon Smith previously stated on The Bye Round podcast with James Graham that Suaalii was the likely player to miss out on being selected - it is unknown if Robinson will go this route again.

In other team news at the club, second-rower Sitili Tupouniua has reportedly sustained a leg injury and is in doubt for the match after failing to return to the field, per The Daily Telegraph.

Tupouniua's unavailability opens up the door for Angus Crichton or Egan Butcher to re-enter the team with the duo in a two-way race for the position.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is also slated to return, with the veteran set to start in the front-row to replace Spencer Leniu. Although he has not yet been charged, it is extremely likely Leniu will be in the coming days after making an alleged racial slur to Ezra Mam.

Having sustained a concussion and failing his HIA, Broncos forward Brendan Piakura is racing the clock to be back for the club's second match of the season.

However, if the 11-day stand-down period is enforced on him, Kevin Walters will have to make a minor change to the club's forward pack.

Fletcher Baker looms as his potential replacement, moving from the interchange to the starting squad. Baker's promotion would see Xavier Willison granted a spot on the bench after being replaced by Martin Taupau at the last minute in round one.

Jaiden Hunt is also an option after signing from the St George Illawarra Dragons.