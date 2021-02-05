The NRL is set to hand down heavy sanctions to Payne Haas after he pleaded guilty to intimidating police on Thursday morning.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the league is set suspend Haas for the opening rounds of the 2021 season and fine him in excess of $20,000.

The 21-year old was arrested last month following a drunken altercation with a police officer in Tweed Heads.

The NRL is currently awaiting a finalised report from the Integrity Unit with their findings of the indiscretion.

“There’s no excuse for Payne’s conduct. It’s fair to say he’ll be facing sanctions,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told 2GB this morning.

Court documents revealed Haas’ explosive rant to police – where he threatened a female officer and dared police to taser him.

A statement of police facts read that Haas was aggressive when questioned to show identification.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters walked out on a press conference on Thursday after refusing to answer questions about the rising star.

The NRL is expected to sanction Haas next week despite the matter still being handled in court. 33