The Brisbane Broncos are set to regain the services of Corey Oates for their Friday night clash against the Eels, whilst they could be without Jordan Riki, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The winger will be coming back from a broken jaw, which he suffered in Round 2 against inner-state rivals the North Queensland Cowboys.

Oates will be hoping to impress in his limited game time until State of Origin, where he will be intent on retaining his Maroons winger jersey.

Whilst being with the Broncos since 2013, Oates had his best season in 2022. Playing 22 games, he scored a career season-high 20 tries. His original highest was 18 tries in 2016 and 2018.

Yet to play since Round 2, he averages 162 running metres in 2023 and has already got two tries to his name.

A big addition to the team, he will be looking to tear apart the Eels' outside backs with his athleticism and skill.

However, it isn't all good news for the Broncos as they could be without key forward Jordan Riki.

Batting a minor league injury in a recent week, Riki left the field against the Titans last weekend. It is currently unsure on whether he will play on Friday, but he has returned to training and joined in for the squad's opposed session.