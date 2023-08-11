The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly re-signed Jock Madden on a two-year deal that will ensure he is at the contract beyond the end of the current expiry date for Adam Reynolds.

Reynolds has not ruled out playing beyond the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of 2024, and the Broncos have been rumoured to be in discussions over a 12-month extension, but the re-signing of Madden ensures the club has a handy insurance policy as Reynolds weighs up his future.

A two-year extension would ensure Madden is a Bronco until at least the end of 2025.

Set against a backdrop of the Broncos having plenty of squad questions, Madden's reported re-signing per News Corp will see at least one option locked down.

It's understood Brisbane will face a serious battle to hang onto Ezra Mam at the end of 2024, and potentially Reece Walsh at the end of 2025. Both players will likely gain substantial interest if they hit the open market, which Mam is likely to do from November 1.

Add that to the idea of Payne Haas' contract, and it's clear to see why the Broncos have issues.

But the re-signing of Madden is a cut-priced, first-grade standard player, with the half who can play either five-eighth or halfback now primed to take one of Brisbane's key playmaker jerseys if either Mam or Reynolds do decide to exit the club.

Madden has been solid when thrown into first-grade this season, having made the switch from the Wests Tigers over the off-season.

The news of his re-signing comes following reports Brisbane has offered Corey Oates a one-year extension to remain at Red Hill next year, albeit on a massive downgraded deal.